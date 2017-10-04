West Virginia guard unit flying to Puerto Rico

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.
Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump.
Tom Price’s regrets and partial repayment couldn’t save his job.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.
The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
