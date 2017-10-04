West Virginia guard unit flying to Puerto Rico - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia guard unit flying to Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.

According to the guard, the C-130 Hercules plane is transporting equipment from New York to Georgia before departing for the Caribbean island on Thursday.

Col. Randy Huffman, vice wing commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, says they're helping in the efforts for American citizens in desperate need.

The U.S. territory's governor said Tuesday the official death toll from Hurricane Maria increased to 34.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also said he believes the hurricane that struck on Sept. 20 with winds over 150 mph caused $90 billion in damage across the island.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested After Deputies Find Automatic Weapons, 900+ Rounds Of Ammo In Traffic Stop

    Man Arrested After Deputies Find Automatic Weapons, 900+ Rounds Of Ammo In Traffic Stop

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:00:44 GMT

    Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.

    Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.

  • Shooter’s partner in Philippines during attack

    Shooter’s partner in Philippines during attack

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-10-04 06:58:29 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

    Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.