North Korean workers prepare seafood for US stores, restaurants - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

North Korean workers prepare seafood for US stores, restaurants

Posted: Updated:

By TIM SULLIVAN, HYUNG-JIN KIM AND MARTHA MENDOZA
AP Writers
    
HUNCHUN, China (AP) - An Associated Press investigation has found North Korean workers are processing seafood in Chinese factories. Their salmon fillets and squid rings end up in American supermarkets and restaurants, as well as in Canada and Europe.
    
This means Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
    
The North Korean workers are paid a fraction of their salaries, while the rest - as much as 70 percent - is taken by their government.
    
Every Western company involved that responded to AP's requests for comment said forced labor and potentially supporting North Korea's weapons program was unacceptable in their supply chains; many said they were going to investigate or had already cut ties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested After Deputies Find Automatic Weapons, 900+ Rounds Of Ammo In Traffic Stop

    Man Arrested After Deputies Find Automatic Weapons, 900+ Rounds Of Ammo In Traffic Stop

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:00:44 GMT

    Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.

    Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.

  • Shooter’s partner in Philippines during attack

    Shooter’s partner in Philippines during attack

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-10-04 06:58:29 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

    Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.