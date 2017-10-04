Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha C - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car.

A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after.

The Sheriff's Department says the driver of the vehicle's name is Richard Belcher. His description is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the Belcher's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0200.

