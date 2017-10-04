Nexstar Hosts "Facebook Live" WV Road Bonds Town Hall Meeting

Early Voting is over; but you can vote Sat 10/7 at your local precinct.

It's a simple ballot, just vote 'yes' or 'no' on the West Virginia Road Bond referendum. The debate went statewide Wednesday as Governor Justice and transportation secretary tom smith appeared in a Facebook live town hall meeting on all five Nexstar Media TV stations across West Virginia. The Governors says the roads package is a winner.

"To start our state really moving forward I mean Just imagine, there can't be any downside to a yes vote. I mean we get tens of thousands of jobs. We get an unbelievable amount of revenue that comes into our state," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Leaders are also stressing that West Virginia residents will get first priority for the estimated 48-thousand new jobs.

"The Jobs Act will apply to all of the state funded projects. The Jobs Act doesn't go into federal projects," said Tom Smith, WV Transportation Secretary.

Outside the Early Voting location in Kanawha County, people were divided on the Road Bond vote.

"I'm going to vote yes because of my daughters' safety," said Chase White, a "Yes" on Road Bonds.

"I don't see how they can keep from raising taxes, to pay for the thing. I just don't trust them," said Patrick Blizzard, a "No" on Road Bonds.

If you have not voted yet, the Governor wants you at the polls.

"It's that launching pad that we could really take our state off and go forward. But irregardless to how your feelings are, we want you to go vote," said Gov. Justice.

"With early voting now concluded, the only place left for people to cast their Road Bond Referendum ballots, will be at their normal election polling place, this Saturday October 7th," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.