Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas Every Day In October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this yea
The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this yea
It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta. Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta. Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
67 percent of Ohio jobs pay less than $20 an hour.
67 percent of Ohio jobs pay less than $20 an hour.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.