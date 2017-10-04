Local Mail Carrier Recognized as a National Hero - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local Mail Carrier Recognized as a National Hero

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award.

Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015.

Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail.

He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement.

Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Heroes of the Year was honored at a special luncheon on Wednesday in Washington D.C., and Allen was a recipient.

Allen is a 21-year veteran of the Army, Air Force, and Air National Guard, plus he has been a mail carrier for 18 years.

