Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - For the 11th consecutive year, West Virginia has topped State Farm's list for the likelihood of vehicles crashes involving deer. Using claims data, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer released its annual deer claim study list. State Farm says the odds of a vehicle collision involving deer are 1 in 43 in West Virginia. That represents a slightly better outlook for drivers from 2016, when the odds were 1 in 41. Montana was next, followed by Pennsylvania, ...