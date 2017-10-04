More News More>>

UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

West Virginia Cross Country State Finals Results West Virginia Cross Country State Finals Results Here are the results from the 2017 WVSSAC Cross Country State Finals. 2017 WVSSAC AA-A Cross Country State Championship - 10/28/2017 Cabell Midland High School Last Completed Event Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ======================================================================= ... Here are the results from the 2017 WVSSAC Cross Country State Finals. 2017 WVSSAC AA-A Cross Country State Championship - 10/28/2017 Cabell Midland High School Last Completed Event Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ======================================================================= ...

Police: 1 Dead After Man Gives Toddler Gun To Chase Victim Police: 1 Dead After Man Gives Toddler Gun To Chase Victim WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home. Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville. Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is ... WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home. Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville. Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is ...

A Hero's Honor: US Navy Christens Ship Named for West Virginia WWII Hero Woody Williams A Hero's Honor: US Navy Christens Ship Named for West Virginia WWII Hero Woody Williams The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams SAN DIEGO, CA (WOWK) - Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Willia... SAN DIEGO, CA (WOWK) - Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Willia...

LuLaRoe Hit With Lawsuit, Women Say It's A Pyramid Scheme LuLaRoe Hit With Lawsuit, Women Say It's A Pyramid Scheme CORONA, CA (AP) — A California clothing company has been hit with lawsuits claiming it recruited women to sell its goods from home and left thousands of them with unreturnable merchandise. The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a federal class-action suit filed Monday seeks at least $1 billion in damages from LuLaRoe, which had $2 billion in sales this year. The suit says the Corona firm encouraged women who wanted to sell its leggings, skirts and other clothing to take... CORONA, CA (AP) — A California clothing company has been hit with lawsuits claiming it recruited women to sell its goods from home and left thousands of them with unreturnable merchandise. The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a federal class-action suit filed Monday seeks at least $1 billion in damages from LuLaRoe, which had $2 billion in sales this year. The suit says the Corona firm encouraged women who wanted to sell its leggings, skirts and other clothing to take...

Schedule for holiday classics on CBS Schedule for holiday classics on CBS BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just under a month, CBS will start showing a number of holiday classics. The schedule includes movies like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Here is the schedule: Friday, November 24, 2017 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN: 8:00-8:30pm FROSTY RETURNS: 8:30-9:00pm Saturday, November 25, 2017 ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE: 8:00-8:30pm ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE: 8:30-9:00pm THE STORY OF SA... BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just under a month, CBS will start showing a number of holiday classics. The schedule includes movies like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Here is the schedule: Friday, November 24, 2017 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN: 8:00-8:30pm FROSTY RETURNS: 8:30-9:00pm Saturday, November 25, 2017 ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE: 8:00-8:30pm ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE: 8:30-9:00pm THE STORY OF SA...

Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston: Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road Wal... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston: Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road Wal...

Proposal to divide California into three states advances Proposal to divide California into three states advances SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ... SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...