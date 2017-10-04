UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 

You can add New York & Company to the list of stores closing at the Town Center Mall in Charleston.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017.

The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun.

RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. 

PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless Shoe, Gymboree, and Crazy 8, and Dairy Queen.

RELATED STORY: Company Opts Out of Charleston Town Center Mall Purchase

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Saturday, October 28 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-10-29 01:41:04 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • West Virginia Cross Country State Finals Results

    West Virginia Cross Country State Finals Results

    Saturday, October 28 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-10-28 23:59:30 GMT
    Here are the results from the 2017 WVSSAC Cross Country State Finals. 2017 WVSSAC AA-A Cross Country State Championship - 10/28/2017 Cabell Midland High School Last Completed Event Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ======================================================================= ...
    Here are the results from the 2017 WVSSAC Cross Country State Finals. 2017 WVSSAC AA-A Cross Country State Championship - 10/28/2017 Cabell Midland High School Last Completed Event Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ======================================================================= ...

  • Police: 1 Dead After Man Gives Toddler Gun To Chase Victim

    Police: 1 Dead After Man Gives Toddler Gun To Chase Victim

    Saturday, October 28 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-10-28 16:44:22 GMT
    WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home. Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville. Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is ...
    WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home. Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville. Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:15:29 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Saturday, October 28 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-10-29 01:41:04 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released

    Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released

    Saturday, October 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-29 00:11:07 GMT

    Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.