Charleston Car Show Brings Cool Rides and Great People

By Hannah Goetz, MMJ/Reporter
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life.

"I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars."

Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. 

"I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back."

Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around, but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now, he just uses his engineering skills for a different car part.

"This got the hand controls, so it's got the break and the gas and everything is hooked up right there, and what I really like about these big cars is that I got room to put my wheel chair in them."

Jason's entire life is all about cars. He makes parts for a living, and in his free time he works on more than one dozen cars he has in his garage so he can bring them out to shows like this. 

"It's pretty awesome for people to check out what you got, especially when they notice the little things that you've done that most people don't notice."

It's not just the cars that keep Jason coming out to events like these.

"It's great. It's good old Americans doing what Americans love to do."

The car community is more like family to him.  

"It's great, you always have friends helping you out and working on stuff, and you help them on stuff and everyone has their little specialty that they do. That's how you get your stuff built."
 

