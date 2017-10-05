Deer goes produce shopping - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deer goes produce shopping

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Facebook/Alyssa Erickson McGoldrick PHOTO: Facebook/Alyssa Erickson McGoldrick

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected shopper stopped by a grocery store in Cooperstown on Tuesday.

A deer decided it was low on apples, so he stopped by the produce section in a Price Chopper in Cooperstown.

Shoppers said the deer didn’t fear any humans and calmly made his way into the store.

After everyone got done taking pictures, they peacefully got the deer back outside.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Deer goes produce shopping

    Deer goes produce shopping

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-10-05 07:43:42 GMT
    PHOTO: Facebook/Alyssa Erickson McGoldrickPHOTO: Facebook/Alyssa Erickson McGoldrick

    They peacefully got the deer back outside.

    They peacefully got the deer back outside.

  • Charleston Car Show Brings Cool Rides and Great People

    Charleston Car Show Brings Cool Rides and Great People

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:45:51 GMT

    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels.  "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...

    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels.  "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...

  • Local Mail Carrier Recognized as a National Hero

    Local Mail Carrier Recognized as a National Hero

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-10-05 01:43:31 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-05 01:04:45 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Shelby SpradlingPhoto courtesy of Shelby Spradling

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens

    Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:56:41 GMT

    Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.

    Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.

  • Cops: Shoplifting suspect crashes, leaves 2-year-old son to die in vehicle

    Cops: Shoplifting suspect crashes, leaves 2-year-old son to die in vehicle

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:15:03 GMT

    A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.

    A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.