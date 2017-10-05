Deer goes produce shopping

They peacefully got the deer back outside.
They peacefully got the deer back outside.
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this yea
The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this yea
It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta. Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta. Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
In the wake of his passing, the 29-year-old’s father took to Facebook, penning an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.