Police arrest man after shots fired in St. Albans

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after police say he attempted to shoot at his mother.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans earlier this morning.

Deputies say that David Fisher, 37, of Dry Branch, was driving erratically with his mother in the vehicle before he came to a stop in the Austin Drive area.

After stopping, Fisher exited the vehicle and pointed a .22 pistol at his mother's face. He then fired several shots into the air.

Fisher's mother was not injured.

The St. Albans Police Department responded to the shots and located Fisher and the firearm.

He is facing at least one count of Wanton Endangerment and is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Fisher is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.