Police respond to a shots fired call in Kanawha County Police respond to a shots fired call in Kanawha County MGN Online Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

Thief sentenced after stealing $140K in cars from auction Thief sentenced after stealing $140K in cars from auction CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been sentenced to one year in prison after being accused of stealing $140K worth of vehicles from the Capital City Auto Auction. According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office, William Allen Carter, 44, of Woodville, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny on October 2nd, 2017. A criminal complaint details that on December 27th, 2016, four vehicles were stolen from the Capital City Auto Auction. The stolen vehicles included a 2013...

Charleston man arrested after shooting car containing people Charleston man arrested after shooting car containing people CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police arrested a man in Charleston yesterday after he fired shots into a vehicle containing two people. The incident occurred near the 600 block of Granada Way. According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Howard Bishop, 49, of Charleston, fired two rounds from a semi-automatic pistol and struck a vehicle. The vehicle contained two victims who were not injured during the shooting. Bishop was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment. He's being he...

Ohio deputies save numerous animals from "terrible living conditions" Ohio deputies save numerous animals from "terrible living conditions" GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Department have rescued numerous animals in what they say were "terrible living conditions." Deputies responded to a home in the Springfield Township area after receiving a complaint involving abuse and neglect. At the residence, deputies found dogs, cats, pigs, chickens and gerbils in such bad conditions that they required veterinary care. Sheriff Champlin released the following statement: "For someo...

Lawrence County Schools employee investigated for inappropriate messages to student Lawrence County Schools employee investigated for inappropriate messages to student LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...