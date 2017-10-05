Police respond to a shots fired call in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police respond to a shots fired call in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV -

Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans.

Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call.

