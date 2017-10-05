Police respond to a shots fired call in Kanawha County

A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier this morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date." According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County. At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun. Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine ...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier this morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date." According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County. At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun. Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine ...
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.