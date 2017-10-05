Federal study cites measures to address newborn addictions

Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - For the 11th consecutive year, West Virginia has topped State Farm's list for the likelihood of vehicles crashes involving deer. Using claims data, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer released its annual deer claim study list. State Farm says the odds of a vehicle collision involving deer are 1 in 43 in West Virginia. That represents a slightly better outlook for drivers from 2016, when the odds were 1 in 41. Montana was next, followed by Pennsylvania, ...