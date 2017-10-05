Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the 38-year-old man was struck by the tree Tuesday near Bradshaw.

McDowell County Sheriff Martin West says the unstable tree fell on the man while he was timbering on private property. No other injuries were reported.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

