Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

Posted: Updated:

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the 38-year-old man was struck by the tree Tuesday near Bradshaw.

McDowell County Sheriff Martin West says the unstable tree fell on the man while he was timbering on private property. No other injuries were reported.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

  • Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County

    Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-10-05 00:13:56 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...

  • Victim identified in fatal Pike County head-on collision

    Victim identified in fatal Pike County head-on collision

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:51:44 GMT
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on U.S. 23 near Pikeville this morning. The accident occurred at roughly 8:00 a.m. near the South Mayo Trail. According to a release, crews at the scene found a commercial vehicle and passenger car had collided head-on in the southbound lanes. The driver of the passenger car, Tammy G. Tackett, 58, of Pikeville was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Pikeville Poli...
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on U.S. 23 near Pikeville this morning. The accident occurred at roughly 8:00 a.m. near the South Mayo Trail. According to a release, crews at the scene found a commercial vehicle and passenger car had collided head-on in the southbound lanes. The driver of the passenger car, Tammy G. Tackett, 58, of Pikeville was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Pikeville Poli...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-05 01:04:45 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Shelby SpradlingPhoto courtesy of Shelby Spradling

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Police arrest man after shots fired in St. Albans

    Police arrest man after shots fired in St. Albans

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-10-05 15:48:59 GMT

    Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

    Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

  • Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.