56 Stores Confirm They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

(WKRG) – It has become a part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition. But “Black Friday” sales in recent years have crept right on into Thanksgiving Day.

This year, more than 50 stores, however, are pledging to stay closed on turkey day, that’s according to the website, BlackFriday.com

This is their list of stores that have announced Thanksgiving closures so far:

  1. A.C. Moore
  2. Abt Electronics
  3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
  4. At Home
  5. BJ’s Wholesale Club
  6. Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  7. Burlington
  8. Cabela’s
  9. Cost Plus World Market
  10. Costco
  11. Craft Warehouse
  12. Crate and Barrel
  13. DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  14. Ethan Allen
  15. Gardner-White Furniture
  16. Guitar Center
  17. H&M
  18. Half Price Books
  19. Harbor Freight
  20. Hobby Lobby
  21. Home Depot
  22. HomeGoods
  23. Homesense
  24. IKEA
  25. JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  26. Jos. A. Bank
  27. La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  28. Lowe’s
  29. Marshalls
  30. Mattress Firm
  31. Micro Center
  32. Music & Arts
  33. Neiman Marcus
  34. Office Depot and OfficeMax
  35. Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  36. P.C. Richard & Son
  37. Party City
  38. Patagonia
  39. Petco
  40. PetSmart
  41. Pier 1 Imports
  42. Publix
  43. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  44. Sam’s Club
  45. Sierra Trading Post
  46. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  47. Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  48. Staples
  49. Sur La Table
  50. The Container Store
  51. The Original Mattress Factory
  52. TJ Maxx
  53. Tractor Supply
  54. Trollbeads
  55. Von Maur
  56. West Marine

