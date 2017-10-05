More Than 50 Stores Say “No” To Thanksgiving Day Sales

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.

A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.

Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.

Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.

WKRG - October is usually a month a associated with beer, because of Octoberfest. But Applebee’s is hoping its customers will give margaritas a chance this month. The restaurant is offering dollar drinks they call “Dollaritas” all month long. “We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage inn...