Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
In final arguments, attorneys representing the Nicholas County and West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) explained why they believe the state Supreme Court should or should not force the state to approve the county consolidation request. The request comes after three Nicholas schools were flooded in June 2016. Instead of rebuilding all three schools, the county is proposing a plan to combine five county schools on one campus in Summersville.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office.
The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The Ohio State University announced it will cover the full cost of tuition to all in-state students who qualify for Pell Grants.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless.
Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
