Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at WV School

Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Clarksburg Police arrested a Harrison County teacher at Washington Irving Middle School Wednesday, October 4.

Ashleigh Airhart, 35, was arrested after officers were called to the school for a disturbance involving a teacher, according to a criminal complaint. 

Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.

Airhart told officers that she was on medication, according to a criminal complaint. Officers then gave Airhart a field sobriety test to see if she would be able to drive. Airhart failed the field sobriety test, police said. 

Airhart continued to yell and curse. Officers advised Airhart to calm down and go home or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct. Airhart then requested a ride to her residence and police took her home, according to a criminal complaint.

As soon as officers let Airhart out of their cruiser at her residence, she began to curse again. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing, police said. Airhart then turned towards the officers, continued cursing and began flipping off the officers. Officers asked Airhart a third time to stop cursing and she refused, police said. 

Officers attempted to arrest Airhart and she began to pull away, according to a criminal complaint. Officers then advised Airhart to stop resisting. Officers had to physically place Airhart in handcuffs.  

Airhart has been charged with disorderly conduct. 

