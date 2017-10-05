2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m.

Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported.

West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G

    2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G

    Thursday, October 5 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-05 22:06:09 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m. Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported. West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m. Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported. West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

  • Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

  • Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County

    Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-10-05 00:13:56 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-05 01:04:45 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Shelby SpradlingPhoto courtesy of Shelby Spradling

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

    Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:39:20 GMT

    Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.

    Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.

  • Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.