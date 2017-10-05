2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m.

Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported.

West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.