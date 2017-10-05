Archaeologists may have discovered St. Nick's bones - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Archaeologists may have discovered St. Nick's bones

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Larisa Koshkina Larisa Koshkina

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas - from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged - beneath a church at his birthplace in southern Turkey, an official said Thursday.

St. Nicholas was born and served as a bishop of what is now the Turkish Mediterranean town of Demre, near Antalya, in the 4th century. He was buried in the area formerly known as Myra, but his bones were believed to have been stolen and taken to the southern Italian town of Bari.

Archaeologists, however, have recently discovered what they think is a temple below the church and now believe his remains may be lying there, Cemil Karabayram, the head of Antalya's Reliefs and Monuments authority, told The Associated Press by telephone.

Archaeologists are looking for a way into the temple without harming the 11th-century Church of St. Nicholas, Karabayram said.

Karabayram said the temple was discovered through geo-radar surveys of the church that were conducted as part of a restoration project.

"It is a temple that is intact, has not been touched but may have been affected by an earthquake," he said.

"This is an important find both culturally and for Turkey's tourism," Karabayram said.

St. Nicholas was known for his generosity. His legend spread around the world and became interwoven with mythical stories of the gift-giving Santa Claus.

Karabayram said that the bones that were smuggled to Bari may have been the remains of another priest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists may have discovered St. Nick's bones

    Archaeologists may have discovered St. Nick's bones

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-10-06 00:34:57 GMT
    Larisa KoshkinaLarisa Koshkina
    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas - from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged - beneath a church at his birthplace in southern Turkey, an official said Thursday. St. Nicholas was born and served as a bishop of what is now the Turkish Mediterranean town of Demre, near Antalya, in the 4th century. He was buried in the area formerly known as Myra, but his bones were believed to have been stolen and taken to the so...
    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas - from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged - beneath a church at his birthplace in southern Turkey, an official said Thursday. St. Nicholas was born and served as a bishop of what is now the Turkish Mediterranean town of Demre, near Antalya, in the 4th century. He was buried in the area formerly known as Myra, but his bones were believed to have been stolen and taken to the so...

  • 56 Stores Confirm They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

    56 Stores Confirm They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:11:16 GMT

    This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

    This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

  • ‘Bump stock’ sales spiking after Las Vegas shooting

    ‘Bump stock’ sales spiking after Las Vegas shooting

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 15:16:32 GMT

    More and more people are purchasing “bump-stock” accessories for their weapons following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, at least according to one gun store owner.

    More and more people are purchasing “bump-stock” accessories for their weapons following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, at least according to one gun store owner.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-05 01:04:45 GMT
    Photo courtesy of Shelby SpradlingPhoto courtesy of Shelby Spradling

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.  PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

  • Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

    Teacher Arrested After Disorderly Conduct Incident at West Virginia School

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:39:20 GMT

    Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.

    Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.

  • Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities: West Virginia man dies after being struck by tree

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.