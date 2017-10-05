Harvest Moon shines through October skies tonight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Harvest Moon shines through October skies tonight

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Harvest Moon will shine big and bright tonight, so be sure to look up and catch a glimpse of this annual beauty.

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Harvest Moon rises in October, making it particularly special.

It typically rises in September because the autumn equinox is usually near the middle of that month. But, this time, the moon phases lined up perfectly so October’s first full moon is closer to it than September’s last full moon.

