Harvest Moon shines through October skies tonight

This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
More and more people are purchasing “bump-stock” accessories for their weapons following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, at least according to one gun store owner.
Legislation backed by the lawmakers from West Virginia, which is facing an opioid crisis, required the study.
They peacefully got the deer back outside.
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
