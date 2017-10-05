Annual West Side Meeting Addresses City Problems

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The ugly side of drug usage and prostitution took center stage at the annual west side meeting tonight in Charleston.

Members of the community met with police to voice their concerns.

Tonight's meeting had one common theme, which was what can be done to better the West Side.

Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper led the meeting, answering questions from people in the audience like what to do when you come across needles and garbage on the streets.

Chief Cooper also discussed how he believes they got rid of one of the main problems in the West Side by shutting down the Park Place bar.

"Based on calls for service and based on the homicides and their geography, and the shootings and the robberies, and the overdoses we were able to determine scientifically that the park place bar was ground zero for violent crime and drug activity not on just the west side but for the entire valley," said Chief Cooper.

He also stressed the importance of calling the police first if you see something out of the ordinary in your area.