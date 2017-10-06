Prosecutor: Man pleads guilty in disabled woman's rape - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: Man pleads guilty in disabled woman's rape

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in 2000 in southwestern Ohio has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.

Warren County's prosecutor says 58-year-old Brian Sundin, formerly of Mason, entered the plea Thursday. He was indicted earlier this year and found in Williamson County, Tennessee, where he had been arrested on another charge.

Prosecutor David Fornshell's statement says a nurse at an extended care center in Mason found blood in the diaper of a "severely developmentally disabled adult female." Authorities allege Sundin entered the center through an unlocked door. The woman died in 2011.

Investigators say test results last year matched Sundin's DNA profile at Florida's Department of Corrections.

A message seeking comment was left for Sundin's attorney.

No sentencing date was set.

