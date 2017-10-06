Chillicothe inmates, corrections officer among 7 charged in drug - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chillicothe inmates, corrections officer among 7 charged in drug conspiracy

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

James Barlage, Jr., 31, of Chillicothe, Mario Evans, 40, formerly of Dayton, Edward E. Bellman, 45, formerly of Miamisburg, Moses M. Stevens, 53, formerly of Xenia, Jon Christopher Birt, 50, of Dayton, Jamie L. Naegele, 47, of Brookville and Anthony Scott Blankenship, 32, of Columbus, are charged in the indictment with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Barlage and Blankenship are also charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Barlage was employed as a corrections officer at Chillicothe Correctional Institute in June and July 2017, according to a press release. Evans, Bellman, and Stevens were inmates at the time.

Birt, an alleged methamphetamine distributor for the Dayton area, would obtain the drugs from his suppliers and he and Naegele would arrange for the delivery of the methamphetamine to the prison.

On at least one occasion, Barlage received drugs from Birt for the purpose of redistributing within the prison, according to the press release.

Birt, Barlage, and Naegle have been arrested, and warrants have been issued for the remaining defendants.

Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine are each crimes punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

