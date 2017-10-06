Pursuit suspect considered armed and dangerous after injuring officer

MILTON, WV (WOWK) - The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.

According to a release, police attempted to stop a vehicle near Charley's Creek Road on Thursday night.

The vehicle attempted to escape police before the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into a field, and crashed into a piece of farming equipment.

Police say that the driver, William Harmon, of Milton, escaped on foot and was wanted on a prior felony warrant.

One officer was injured during the chase, but was treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Officials expect Harmon to face felony fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing resulting in injury charges.

He is believed to be armed after police found two empty holsters inside of the wrecked vehicle.