UPDATE: Name of woman killed in single-vehicle accident on I-77 released

GHENT, WV (WVNS) -

UPDATE:

West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 near the Mercer/Raleigh County border.

Troopers tell 59 News, our sister station, Lakeisha Robinson, 24-years-old from Huntington, was killed in the crash.

Troopers said Robinson was heading South when her car went through the median and flipped in the Northbound lanes. She was ejected from the car and died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL

West Virginia State Police confirm a woman has died in an accident on Interstate 77 near Ghent Thursday morning.

Troopers said a single vehicle crashed Thursday morning near mile marker 23 Northbound on I-77 in Mercer County. Troopers tell 59News the woman was heading South when her car went through the median and flipped in the Northbound lanes. She was ejected from the car and died on scene. 

One lane is still closed and there is no word on how long troopers and firefighters with the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will be on scene. 

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area. 

No names or the cause of the crash have been released at this time. 

