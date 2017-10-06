Pursuit spanning multiple counties ends in vehicle crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A vehicle pursuit that spanned four counties this morning resulted in two suspects being transported to a hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 25 mile pursuit originated in Scioto County, and went through Jackson and Lawrence before ending in Gallia County.

The pursuit ended near Shade River Road in Patriot, OH.

Troopers say the driver crashed into a pond near a residence.

One of the suspects, a male, swam to shore while the second suspect, a female, had to removed from the vehicle and revived with Narcan.

Both suspects were then taken to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.

