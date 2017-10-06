Who gets the money? Questions raised about official GoFundMe account for Las Vegas shooting victims

One way people are honoring the lives lost in the shooting at the Route 91 music festival is by opening up their wallets.
One way people are honoring the lives lost in the shooting at the Route 91 music festival is by opening up their wallets.
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - The ugly side of drug usage and prostitution took center stage at the annual west side meeting tonight. Members of the community met with police to voice their concerns. Tonight's meeting had one common theme which was what can be done to better the West Side. Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper led the meeting answering questions from people in the audience like what to do when you come across needles and garbage on the streets. Chief Cooper a...
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - The ugly side of drug usage and prostitution took center stage at the annual west side meeting tonight. Members of the community met with police to voice their concerns. Tonight's meeting had one common theme which was what can be done to better the West Side. Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper led the meeting answering questions from people in the audience like what to do when you come across needles and garbage on the streets. Chief Cooper a...
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
More and more people are purchasing “bump-stock” accessories for their weapons following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, at least according to one gun store owner.
More and more people are purchasing “bump-stock” accessories for their weapons following the deadly Las Vegas shooting, at least according to one gun store owner.
Legislation backed by the lawmakers from West Virginia, which is facing an opioid crisis, required the study.
Legislation backed by the lawmakers from West Virginia, which is facing an opioid crisis, required the study.
They peacefully got the deer back outside.
They peacefully got the deer back outside.
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - For Jason Hurst, cars have always been his life. "I don't know I just always loved hot wheels and match box cars when I was little. Just always loved cars." Until an accident made him take on a new set of wheels. "I flipped a four-wheeler over on me twenty-three years ago and broke my back." Jason now uses a wheelchair to get around but he doesn't let that stop him from doing what he loves. Now he just...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston mail carrier was a recipient for a special carrier alert award. Holly Allen was delivering mail to an elderly customer in August 2015. Allen knew the woman had some health issues so he would hand deliver her mail. He noticed that the woman had not come to the door - so he went in an found her lying on the floor as a gas leak was spreading from the basement. D Allen contacted her granddaughter and E-M-S and waited until they arrived. The Nation...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.