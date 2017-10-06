Mom, 5-Year-Old Girl Dead, 7-Year-Old Boy in Grave Condition after Culloden Shooting

Officials say that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead, and a 7-old-boy was transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Huntington Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hall Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say no injuries are reported in the blaze. Hall Avenue is shut down while crews work to clear the scene. The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Officials say that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead, and a 7-old-boy was transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A prosecutor says a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
