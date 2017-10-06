Police investigating fatal shooting involving multiple people in - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating fatal shooting involving multiple people including children

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.

The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

