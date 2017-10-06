Police investigating fatal shooting involving multiple people including children

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV. The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m. Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved. At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m. Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported. West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on U.S. 23 near Pikeville this morning. The accident occurred at roughly 8:00 a.m. near the South Mayo Trail. According to a release, crews at the scene found a commercial vehicle and passenger car had collided head-on in the southbound lanes. The driver of the passenger car, Tammy G. Tackett, 58, of Pikeville was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Pikeville Poli...