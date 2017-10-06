UPDATE: Mom Called Husband Sobbing Before Culloden Fatal Shooting

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.

The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead, and a 7-old-boy was transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the shooter is dead. Sheriff Zerkle also says all indications point to the shooter being the mother.

According to the uncle of the father of the family, the father received a text from the mother early in the morning around 6 AM saying that she was keeping the kids home from school after feeling ill. At around Noon, the father received a voicemail from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry and that she loved him. Realizing that the situation was more serious, the father rushed home, discovered the scene, and called 911.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.