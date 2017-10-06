UPDATE: Victims in Murder-Suicide in Cabell County Identified

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - The names of the victim's in today's murder-suicide in Cabell County have been identified

39-year-old Leah Cart and her 5-year-old child, Olivia have been killed after a shooting. Another of Leah's kids, 7-year-old Jonah, is in the hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m in the Culloden area, just inside of the Cabell County border.

Sheriff Zerkle says all indications point to the shooter being the mother.

According to the uncle of the father of the family, the father received a text from the mother early in the morning around 6 a.m., saying that she was keeping the kids home from school after feeling ill.

At around Noon, the father received a voicemail from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry and that she loved him. Realizing that the situation was more serious, the father rushed home, discovered the scene, and called 911.

No domestic or 9-1-1 calls had ever been called at the residence.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.