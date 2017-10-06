Eric Church remembers Vegas victims with Grand Ole Opry performa - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Eric Church remembers Vegas victims with Grand Ole Opry performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eric Church honored the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday night.

Church headlined the first night of the Route 91 Harvest festival Friday night before the mass shooting Sunday night.

He spoke about the tragedy during his performance and memorialized the victims with a performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Church said he walked through the crowd during Friday’s concert, never imagining where he was standing would be the scene of carnage just 48 hours later.

He also referenced remarks by Dr. Heather Melton, wife of victim Sonny Melton who died while shielding her during the attack, who said they attended the festival specifically to see Church and had ticket’s to Wednesday’s Opry performance.

Church made sure there were two empty seats in the Opryhouse for the Meltons and said the reason he performed last night was for them.

