WV Economic Outlook on "Inside West Virginia Politics" Sunday

There was optimistic applause as the West Virginia Economic Outlook was unveiled on Thursday. That's because there is some positive news on the state's economy.

"Since the middle of last year our state's turned directions. We're growing again. So far we've added back about 45-hundred jobs. So that's good news. That's a lot better news than I've been presenting here at this conference the last couple of years," said Professor John Deskins, of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Professor Deskins says the rebound in the coal and natural gas industries has produced a lot of those new jobs. The addition of new automotive jobs at Toyota and Hino is promising as well. But he says, a lot more needs to be done.

"We've added back 45-hundred jobs but we still have a long ways to go to get back to the 2012 level of employment that we enjoyed," said Prof. Deskins.

Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, talks about the needs to spend more money promoting the tourism industry in the Mountain State.

"There is no better bang for your buck return investment than on tourism. And for us it's expanded even further because we have an image problem, both internally and externally. I think tourism is the vehicle to change that image problem," said Woody Thrasher, WV Commerce Secretary.

The Secretary would like to double tourism advertising.

Experts tell us West Virginia's economy is improving, but not at the same pace as the rest of the nation.