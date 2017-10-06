Ohio Soldier Among 3 US Commandos Killed in Attack in Niger - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Soldier Among 3 US Commandos Killed in Attack in Niger

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (AP) - The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.

The government announced Friday that 39-year-old Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson of Springboro died in the attack.

He and the two other American soldiers killed Wednesday were army special operations commandos assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. Africa Command says the U.S. forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces in their efforts against violent extremists.

Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack.

A statement Niger's Army Chief of Staff a joint patrol fell into an ambush set by terrorists aboard a dozen vehicles and about twenty motorcycles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

    Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

    Friday, October 6 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:34:02 GMT

    Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.

    Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.

  • Ohio Soldier Among 3 US Commandos Killed in Attack in Niger

    Ohio Soldier Among 3 US Commandos Killed in Attack in Niger

    The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from Ohio.

    The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from Ohio.

  • Eric Church remembers Vegas victims with Grand Ole Opry performance

    Eric Church remembers Vegas victims with Grand Ole Opry performance

    Friday, October 6 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-06 19:02:10 GMT

     Eric Church honored the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

     Eric Church honored the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.