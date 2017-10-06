Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Bud Light)

LAS VEGAS (WOWK) - Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.

According to TMZ,  May died at a private residence in Las Vegas on the morning of Friday, October 6th, 2017. TMZ has been told that May has been battling pneumonia for 6 weeks and died of cardiac arrest. 

A representative for May told TMZ that someone in the residence discovered his body. 

He had performed on the night of Thursday, October 6th, 2017 at Harrah's in Las Vegas.

