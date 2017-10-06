Deputies will no longer respond to accidents due to lack of man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies will no longer respond to accidents due to lack of manpower

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.

Mercer County Deputies said they will no longer respond to traffic accidents including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department. Instead, local police departments and West Virginia State Police will now respond to vehicle accidents in the county.

Officials with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said they respond to more calls than any other law enforcement agency in Mercer County and have to start prioritizing calls- with accidents being a low priority. 

Chief Deputy Joe Parks said on Thursday, Mercer County Deputies responded to more than 20 calls- on top of searching for a missing 12-year-old girl out of Bluefield.  Parks said at most, there are 5 deputies on shift at a time, but usually that number is much lower. "We're at a point now we could possibly shut down day-shift and only patrol at night," Parks said.

The department recognizes they need more deputies, but said they are being told by county officials that they cannot afford any additional positions at the department.

Parks said right now the department has 20 deputies on staff with one still in training and another on medical leave- leaving the department with only 18 deputies to respond to calls. He said covering a county with more 64,000 people in it is hard with limited resources.

