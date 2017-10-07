Troopers Are Investigating A Shooting In Clay County, West Virginia

According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Authorities say a man has died after an unstable tree fell on him while he was timbering in West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
