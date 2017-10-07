Troopers Are Investigating A Shooting In Clay County, West Virgi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Troopers Are Investigating A Shooting In Clay County, West Virginia

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County.

No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

