High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash And The Suspect Dead From Gunshot Wounds

UPDATE: 10/7/2017 @ 5:45 P.M.

Samuel Davis Lanham, who was wanted in connection in the Clay County murder has been identified as the suspect who led police on a high speed chase through Kanawha County.

Lanham crashed on the corner of Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. near the Clay Center.

Lanham was armed and was subsequently shot and killed by officers after the crash.

We will update if any new information surfaces.

ORIGINAL: 10/7/2017

Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County.

The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers.

The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St.

Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center

We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.