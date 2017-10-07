Protester's Rally Across Russia On Putin's 65th Birthday

MOSCOW (AP) — In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Dozens of participants are vying for cash — and beer — in the North American Wife Carrying Championship. More than 60 couples are registered, and more are on a waiting list, for the annual event Saturday at the Sunday River in Maine. Contestants carry their partners on their backs on a 278-yard (254-meter) alpine obstacle course.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from Ohio.
Eric Church honored the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
One way people are honoring the lives lost in the shooting at the Route 91 music festival is by opening up their wallets.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
