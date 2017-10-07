Cops: Shoplifting Suspect Crashes, Leaves 2 Year Old Son To Die In Vehicle

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A prosecutor says a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
