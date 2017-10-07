West Virginia Road Bond Results - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Road Bond Results

RESULTS:

  • For the amendment - 86,819 - 72.72%    

  • Against the amendment - 32,564 - 27.28%    

  • Percentage of Precincts Reporting - 100 %    

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State, only unofficial results will be available on election night. Official results will be posted following canvass.

MORE INFO ABOUT THE ROAD BOND

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The Secretary of State's office reports 86,819 voted in favor and 32,564 opposed in results from 100 percent of precincts.

The state lists more than 600 planned projects.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

The West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee opposed the bonding, saying it would commit the state to 25 years of interest payments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

