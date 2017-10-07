West Virginia Road Bond Results

Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.
The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.
The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
The West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.
If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.
Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.
Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump.
Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
Deputies in one West Virginia county will no longer respond to traffic accidents, including fatal accidents due to lack of manpower within the department.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
Comedian Ralphie May passed away today at the age of 45.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.