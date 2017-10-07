West Virginia Road Bond Results

RESULTS:

For the amendment 49,299 71.58%

Against the amendment 19,576 28.42%

Percentage of Precincts Reporting - 32 %

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State, only unofficial results will be available on election night. Official results will be posted following canvass.

MORE INFO ABOUT THE ROAD BOND

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) - Voters went to the polls across West Virginia for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The state has listed more than 600 projects, saying they'd get done in the next few years.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

The West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee opposed the bonding, saying it would commit the state to 25 years of interest payments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.