One Suspect In Custody And One Still At Large After A Pursuit Ends In A Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, The West Virginia State Police were responding to an overdose call in the Cabin Creek area.

When authorities arrived, the person drove away and led WVSP and Kanawha County Deputies on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

A female passenger was taken into custody but the male driver escaped into the woods.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

