WV Road Bonds Plan Wins in a Landslide

73% of voters supported Gov. Justice's Road Bonds Plan 73% of voters supported Gov. Justice's Road Bonds Plan
Bonds create $1.6 billion in road and bridge work. Bonds create $1.6 billion in road and bridge work.
Legislature may be called in for Special Session on roads. Legislature may be called in for Special Session on roads.

Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan.

"And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues.

"Yes there is talk about some bills that would enable the hiring processes to be much more expeditious so that we can get the people to work," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

And a critical component of that is enforcing the West Virginia Jobs Act of 2001, which is supposed to guarantee priority for West Virginia workers.

"First legislatively, we need to make sure West Virginians are going to be hired for these jobs. The last thing we want to see is Ohio license plates running down the Interstate for these road work jobs," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Business leaders also believe all the new roads and improvements, will attract out-of-state companies to consider moving here.

"I think it marks the beginning of a new day here in West Virginia. I think with all the jobs, and all the roads being repaired, and all of our state's infrastructure, this is fantastic," said Chris Hamilton, of the Business & Industry Council.

The Road Bonds will raise 1-point-6 billion dollars.

As for when some of these jobs and construction projects could begin, the Transportation Secretary says some will actually begin this fall, with a whole lot more coming in the spring.

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:44 AM EDT
