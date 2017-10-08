Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Putnam County

According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking.

The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road.

Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler.

Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the driver of the vehicle that struck Miss Toler has been given at this time.

Rt. 62 was closed for a short time, but has since re-opened.

The incident is still under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.