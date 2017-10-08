Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game Following Anthem Pro - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game Following Anthem Protest

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.

The vice president tweeted “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

 Follow

Vice President Pence ?@VP

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.

1:08 PM - Oct 8, 2017

Twitter Ads info and privacy

He continued: “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

3h

Vice President Pence  ?@VP

Replying to @VP

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem

 Follow

Vice President Pence ?@VP

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ

1:24 PM - Oct 8, 2017

View image on Twitter

Twitter Ads info and privacy

It was reported that several 49ers players took a knee.

Pres. Trump says he directed Pence and his wife Karen to leave if any players knelt.

 Follow

Donald J. Trump ?@realDonaldTrump

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLadyKaren.

2:16 PM - Oct 8, 2017

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game Following Anthem Protest

    Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game Following Anthem Protest

    Sunday, October 8 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-10-08 21:09:24 GMT

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held. 

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held. 

  • UPDATE: CBS Clarifies After Saying Kaepernick Would Stand For Anthem

    UPDATE: CBS Clarifies After Saying Kaepernick Would Stand For Anthem

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:14:03 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

  • Indigenous People Day? Italians Say Stick With Columbus

    Indigenous People Day? Italians Say Stick With Columbus

    Sunday, October 8 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-08 19:28:48 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Is it time to say arrivederci to Christopher Columbus? A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Is it time to say arrivederci to Christopher Columbus? A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old West Virginia girl

    Swedish man arrested for kidnapping 12-year-old West Virginia girl

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:16:31 GMT

    A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.

    A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.

  • High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash And The Suspect Dead From Gunshot Wounds

    High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash And The Suspect Dead From Gunshot Wounds

    Saturday, October 7 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-10-07 22:05:10 GMT

    Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Multiple agencies involved in a high speed pursuit through Kanawha County. The suspect led police on a chase through the Charleston and surrounding areas for about 15 minutes and was firing multiple rounds at officers. The suspect crashed at Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. Leon Sullivan Way and Washington St. are currently closed down near The Clay Center We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • West Virginia Road Bond Results

    West Virginia Road Bond Results

    Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.

    Here are the results for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.