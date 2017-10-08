Multiple Agencies Are Responding To An Accident In Sissonville Multiple Agencies Are Responding To An Accident In Sissonville Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville. The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped. State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene. There has been no reports on the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Tractor Trailer Accident causes Lane Closures On I-64 Near Dunbar
Metro Dispatch tells WOWK that a tractor trailer accident near Dunbar has 2 of 3 westbound lanes closed down. The accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near mile marker 53. No word on any injuries have been reported. It is also unclear how ling the lanes will be shut down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Putnam County
According to Putnam County Deputies, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking. The incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. on Rt. 62 near Dairy Road. Putnam County Deputies have identified the woman as Crystal Toler. Authorities also say that Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers Are Investigating A Shooting In Clay County, West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV- West Virginia State Police tell WOWK that Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened earlier in Clay County. No further information was provided as to the details surrounding the shooting. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

2 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Delays on Corridor G
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two southbound lanes are closed on US-119 at the Dudley Farms plaza after a two vehicle crash. The crash was reported at just before 5:30 p.m. Two southbound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say that two vehicles are involved, but no serious injuries are reported. West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police, and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

Woman Arrested, Man Wanted in Attempted Hit and Run in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman is in custody and a man is sought after an attempted hit and run in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle pursuit began on Rich Fork Road in the Eden's Fork area south of Sissonville after a man attempted to run over his mother with his car. A female passenger was apprehended after a foot chase after the pursuit ended. The male driver who attempted to hit his mother is still being sought after. If you ha...