Multiple Agencies Are Responding To An Accident In Sissonville

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro Dispatch reports a single vehicle accident in Sissonville.

The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped.

State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene.

There has been no reports on the extent of injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

