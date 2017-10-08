One dead following accident in Sissonville

UPDATE: 10/9/2017 1:23 p.m.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police confirms that one person died following the accident near Middle Fork Road in Sissonville yesterday evening.

Troopers tell 13 News that Robin Lanham succumbed to injuries due to the accident.

Crews initially responded to a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment at roughly 6 p.m. yesterday.

Another patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatch has confirmed a single vehicle accident near Middle Fork Road in Sissonville.

The vehicle reportedly ran into a utility pole and the occupant is entrapped.

State Police, Kanwaha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Sissonville Fire Departments are all responding to the scene.

There has been no reports on the extent of injuries.