Kentucky city to celebrate its first Indigenous Peoples' Day

Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game Following Anthem Protest INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.

UPDATE: CBS Clarifies After Saying Kaepernick Would Stand For Anthem NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

Indigenous People Day? Italians Say Stick With Columbus NEW YORK (AP) — Is it time to say arrivederci to Christopher Columbus? A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S.

Protester's Rally Across Russia On Putin's 65th Birthday MOSCOW (AP) — In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny's call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.

Jeopardy Champ Wins Fans With Quirky Antics, Big Bets NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bartender's on-screen antics and big bets while competing on "Jeopardy!" are winning him cash to go along with a cult following. By the end of Thursday's show, Austin Rogers had won eight days in a row and more than $300,000. "Jeopardy!" says that total put him at fifth on the show's list of all-time regular season money winners. Rogers has done it while sporting wild hair and a bushy beard and making ani...

Have Wife Will Carry: Couples Vie In Wife-Carrying Contest NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Dozens of participants are vying for cash — and beer — in the North American Wife Carrying Championship. More than 60 couples are registered, and more are on a waiting list, for the annual event Saturday at the Sunday River in Maine. Contestants carry their partners on their backs on a 278-yard (254-meter) alpine obstacle course.

Doomsday prepper sends all of his food to Puerto Rico (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) MEDFORD, NJ (AP) — A New Jersey man who spent decades preparing his home for doomsday is donating all of his stored food to families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Joseph Badame lost his wife and was in the process of losing his Medford home when the 74-year-old met a couple raising money for their family affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Badame made a $100 donation, and then led the couple to the room where he stored all of his food and told them to tak...